GARY E. BOLLARD
Gary E. Bollard

South Beaver Township

Gary E. Bollard, born August 12, 1953, of South Beaver Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian Bollard.

He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was the South Beaver Fire Chief for over 15 years, and was a member of the Little Beaver Lions Club. A successful business owner, he loved his music and hanging out with friends. He was tough at times, but would do anything for anyone. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie L. Bollard of Coraopolis and Lorrie K. Bollard (Shane Weatherly) of Darlington; his sister, Candace Veon; extended family, nieces, nephews and many close friends.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 to 10 p.m. at South Beaver Baseball Fields, where the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 862 will perform full military honors at 2 p.m.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
