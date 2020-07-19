Gary E. BollardSouth Beaver TownshipGary E. Bollard, born August 12, 1953, of South Beaver Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian Bollard.He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was the South Beaver Fire Chief for over 15 years, and was a member of the Little Beaver Lions Club. A successful business owner, he loved his music and hanging out with friends. He was tough at times, but would do anything for anyone. He will be dearly missed.He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie L. Bollard of Coraopolis and Lorrie K. Bollard (Shane Weatherly) of Darlington; his sister, Candace Veon; extended family, nieces, nephews and many close friends.A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2 to 10 p.m. at South Beaver Baseball Fields, where the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 862 will perform full military honors at 2 p.m.Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily