1/1
DR GARY E. MURPHY
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gary E.

Murphy

North Beaver Township

Dr. Gary E. Murphy died at his residence on March 23, 2020.

He was born on August 22, 1943, the son of the late Dr. Edward J. Murphy Jr. and Wilma Gilmore Murphy from Beaver Falls.

He is survived by wife, Sandra Creighton Murphy and two sons, Jeffrey M. and Jessica Murphy and Dr. Timothy S. and Suzanne Murphy; six granddaughters, Ashley, Alison, Mollie, Gracyn, Emily and Lauren; also by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy Murphy Rose and Donald Rose and a nephew, Gary Rose.

Dr. Murphy was a graduate of Beaver Falls class of 1961, Geneva College and National College of Chiropractic, Lombard, Illinois. He was a third generation chiropractor for 45 years in Mount Jackson, Pa. He was a member of The Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and American Chiropractic Association. He was a 50 year member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed singing barbershop music in a chorus for 25 years and a quartet for 40 years. He also loved golfing with his family and friends.

Friends will be received on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service celebrating Dr. Gary Murphy' life to follow at 11 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Chippewa Twp. Social distancing and facial masks will be required during the entirety of the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chippewa United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chippewa United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved