Dr. Gary E. Murphy died at his residence on March 23, 2020.



He was born on August 22, 1943, the son of the late Dr. Edward J. Murphy Jr. and Wilma Gilmore Murphy from Beaver Falls.



He is survived by wife, Sandra Creighton Murphy and two sons, Jeffrey M. and Jessica Murphy and Dr. Timothy S. and Suzanne Murphy; six granddaughters, Ashley, Alison, Mollie, Gracyn, Emily and Lauren; also by several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy Murphy Rose and Donald Rose and a nephew, Gary Rose.



Dr. Murphy was a graduate of Beaver Falls class of 1961, Geneva College and National College of Chiropractic, Lombard, Illinois. He was a third generation chiropractor for 45 years in Mount Jackson, Pa. He was a member of The Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and American Chiropractic Association. He was a 50 year member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed singing barbershop music in a chorus for 25 years and a quartet for 40 years. He also loved golfing with his family and friends.



Friends will be received on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service celebrating Dr. Gary Murphy' life to follow at 11 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Chippewa Twp. Social distancing and facial masks will be required during the entirety of the service.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Chippewa United Methodist Church.



