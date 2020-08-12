1/1
Gary G. Taylor
Gary G. Taylor

Formerly of

Cranberry Township

Gary G.Taylor, age 50, of Butler, formerly of Cranberry Twp., passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He had a strong faith in the Lord.

Born January 6, 1970, in Sewickley, he was the son of Eugene E. Taylor and Corina J. Cardinali Taylor.

Gary was a member of Grace Community Church and involved in their youth ministry. He drove school bus for the Seneca Valley School District and was more recently employed as a truck driver for Ronald Gross, Inc. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing. Gary was a former member of the NRA. Gary will be remembered for his love of children and especially his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Scott Taylor of Ellwood City, Ronald (Amy) Taylor of Cranberry Twp., Lance "Lee" (Aimee) Taylor of Lititz, Pa., and Joyce (Barry Jr.) Webster of Cranberry Twp.; and his nieces and nephews, Justin and Nicole, Maura and Marshall, Nicholas, Courtney and Lucy and Merissa.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m.. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER OF CONNOQUENESSING TWP., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 with the Rev. Bob Zonts officiating.

Gary will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to the Youth Ministry at Grace Community Church at the above address or to N.A.M.I, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203 or to www.nami.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
AUG
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
