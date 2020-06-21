Gary Kimmel
Gary Kimmel

South Beaver Township

Gary Kimmel, 71, of South Beaver Twp., died suddenly Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born June 1, 1949, at home in Chippewa Twp., he was the son of the late T. Bob and Betty Louise (Johnson) Kimmel.

Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as an x-ray technician. He worked in the automotive industry as a Parts and Service Director at Morrow Ford/Lincoln Mercury of Beaver Falls; Team Ford & Toyota, Steubenville, Ohio; Stadium Lincoln Mercury/Volkswagen, Boardman, Ohio; and Shenango Honda in Hermitage at which time he retired from the industry. During his retirement, Gary worked as a handyman. Helping people was his passion.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy L. (Knepp) Kimmel; two sons, Brian K. Kimmel of Darlington, Pa., and Jason V. (Jami) Kimmel of Uniontown, Pa.; a daughter, Amanda H. (Jon) Treen of Chippewa Twp., Pa.; two grandchildren, Austin Blake Treen and Danica Jordyn Treen, both of Chippewa Twp., Pa.; a brother, Stephen (Cyndee) Kimmel of Enon Valley, Pa.; two sisters-in-law, Sherry Kimmel of West Mayfield and Anita Kimmel of Florida; also several nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel, Rusty and Jay Kimmel and a sister, Bobbi Jean Kimmel.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Pastor Donald MacNeil will officiate.

Private interment will be in the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
