Gary L.
Hewitt Sr.
Chippewa
Gary L. Hewitt Sr., 78, of Chippewa, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 27, 1942, in Mill Run, Pa., he was a son of the late William and Melvin (Gallentine) Hewitt. He was married for over 39 years to his loving wife Donna. He was a longtime school bus mechanic. He enjoyed the Steelers, country music, working on cars, as well as tinkering with stuff.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Gallentine); sons, Bobby, John, and Danny Hewitt; daughter, Terri Marcellus; grandson, Matthew "Bean" Leksell; brother, Richard Hewitt; sisters, Loraine Hewitt and Connie (Ted) Brickner; sister-in-law, Lois Hewitt; and special friend, Jessie Ludt.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Hewitt Jr., and brothers, Phillip, Dewayne, Bill, Kenny, and Sterling Hewitt.
Gary requested no services be held.
