Gary L. Tolbert, Sr.
Freedom
Gary L. Tolbert, Sr., 78, of Freedom, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.
He was born August 16, 1941, the son of the late Fay E. and Viola Tolbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Butcher and Elenor Smith and brothers, Jim and Chuck Tolbert.
He was loved dearly by family and friends. Gary was a volunteer firefighter for Pine Run Fire Department in New Sewickley Township for over 30 years, was retired from the Freedom School District and was a Boy Scout of America.
Surviving him are Penelope Tolbert; sons, Gary L. Tolbert, Jr., and Fay L. Tolbert; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis there will be no services at this time. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver has been entrusted with arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 14, 2020