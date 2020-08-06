1/
Gary R. Heasley
1951 - 2020
Gary R. Heasley

New Sewickley Township

Gary R. Heasley, age 68, of New Sewickley Township, Pa., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of Diane D. (Grzybek) Heasley; loving father of Patrick Heasley and the late Michael (surviving wife Christina) Wolff; cherished grandfather of Chelsea, Cierra, Landon and Dominic; son of the late Walter and Anna Belle Heasley; brother of Nancy Hutsenpiller and the late Donna (surviving husband William "Pat") Paterson; and brother-in-law of Geraldine Grzybek and the late Ann Marie Grzybek.

Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. following the current ACHD guidelines. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home - 44th Street
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home - 44th Street
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
August 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Lawrence Ireland
Friend
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I will love you and miss you always. You will live in my heart. Rest in peace dear brother!
Nancy
Nancy Hutsenpiller
Family
