Gary Raymond Koah
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Gary Raymond Koah, 56, of Lexington, died suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his farm.
Born in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of Raymond C. Koah and Mary Nell Koah, who preceded him in death.
Gary was a Global Technology Leader at Jacobs Architecture and Engineering. He began his career as a CADD operator, when computer-aided design was in its infancy. He was most proud of the good people that surrounded him at Jacobs, and the amazing work they accomplished together.
Woodworking was Gary's passion, and he spent his last years building his dream workshop in the woods of Rockbridge County in the good company of his beloved boxer, Mauri.
Gary had the heart of a helper and was always ready to lend a hand with projects or plans for a friend or neighbor. You were most likely to run into him at Lowes covered in sawdust.
Gary is survived by his sister, Nancy Trumps of Lexington and her children, Sam and Nell Trumps and Shannon McKinstrie, and a brother, Brian Koah, wife, Kim and nephew, Matthew of Wexford, Pa. Gary was affectionately known as the Fun Uncle and brought gifts and adventure to every visit.
Gary is also survived by his great love and partner, Tracy Dunlap of Lexington and her son, Will, daughter, Madison and son, Dylan Garrett, wife, Katelyn and daughter, Aubrey. Gary was happiest to be in the center of the joys of the Dunlap family…basketball games, beach trips, holidays, family meals, and the honor of being Poppy to dear baby Aubrey. Tracy was his everything, and her family became his family.
A private memorial service will be held at the Farm.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Gary's name to Rockbridge Church, Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 1248, Lexington, VA 24450 or online to https://rockbridgechurch.churchcenter.com/giving/to/benevolence
.
Arrangements are being handled by HARRISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.