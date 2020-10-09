Genevieve
Michael
Raccoon Township
Genevieve Michael, 90, of Raccoon Twp., died peacefully in Providence Care Center on October 7, 2020.
Genevieve was born on June 16, 1930, in Waynesburg, Pa., to Anna Lee Wilson and Wiley Brockman Cole. She married John F. Michael, a steelworker, with whom she had six children. She graduated from the Community College of Beaver County with a degree in nursing and worked for the Medical Center, Beaver, as a Registered Nurse. Genevieve loved to cook, listen to music, dance, and learn about her Irish heritage. She was known as a compassionate woman who lived her deep Christian faith through her work as a registered nurse, always caring for others before herself.
Genevieve is survived by her three siblings, Wayman Cole of New Mexico, Robert (Mary Lee) Cole of Hookstown and Marlene (Patty Steubenbort) Bee of Hookstown; her children, John Gary Michael of Darlington, Charles (Kim) Michael of Aliquippa, James (Tina) Michael of Aliquippa, Donna (Carrie) Rowe of Economy and Bradley (Anastasia) Michael of Fairfax, Virginia; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Joanne; son, Scott (Susan) Michael of Aliquippa; daughter-in-law, Gladys of Darlington; and granddaughter, Brylee Michael of Smyrna, Tennessee.
A private viewing and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
. Immediately thereafter, she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Beaver Cemetery. Services will be conducted by the Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, those in attendance must wear a face mask. It is requested that mourners refrain from hugging in order to practice social distancing and that visits remain brief to permit everyone time to pay their last respects.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Beaver County Humane Society at 3394 Broadhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Providence Care Center, especially those on the Memory Care Unit, for treating "Genny-Bear" like a member of their own family, and Grane Hospice for their compassionate care.