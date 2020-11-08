Genevieve MutzBadenGenevieve Mutz, 89, of Baden, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.Born October 22, 1931, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Anelia Halaico. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Baden and she sang with the Beaver County Choral Society.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Mutz, 2004; a daughter, Carol Marie Crow; a granddaughter, Alia Crow; a sister, Helen Burnell; and a son-in-law, Mark Manfred.Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Leslie Mutz, Renfrew, Pa.; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Ron Koch, Butler; one sister, Joan Watson, Ambridge; five grandchildren, Michael (Catherine) Bradley, Victoria (Jamie) Bolton, Andrew (Ashley) Manfred, Anthony (Mindy) Manfred, Katlyn Mutz; and four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Locklan, Teagan and Henry.There will be no viewing.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.