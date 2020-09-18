1/1
George A. Tengeres Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A.

Tengeres Jr.

Ellwood City

George A. Tengeres, Jr., 62, of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at UPMC McCandless.

Born in Windber, Pa., on May 12, 1958, George is the son of Jean Yocca Tengeres of Windber, Pa., and the late George A. Tengeres. George married the former Patricia Smith on August 31, 1986. He worked as both a mechanic and manager of Monro Auto Service in Butler. George was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and he enjoyed woodworking.

In addition to his wife and his mother, George is survived by his son, Jonathan Tengeres of New Galilee, Pa.; a sister, Jeanne Ann (Freddy) Killam of Tampa, Fla.; and two brothers, Frank (Sally) Tengeres of Millerstown, Pa., and Joseph (Laurie) Tengeres of Hagerstown, Md.

A private memorial service will be held for George at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved