George A.



Tengeres Jr.



Ellwood City



George A. Tengeres, Jr., 62, of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at UPMC McCandless.



Born in Windber, Pa., on May 12, 1958, George is the son of Jean Yocca Tengeres of Windber, Pa., and the late George A. Tengeres. George married the former Patricia Smith on August 31, 1986. He worked as both a mechanic and manager of Monro Auto Service in Butler. George was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and he enjoyed woodworking.



In addition to his wife and his mother, George is survived by his son, Jonathan Tengeres of New Galilee, Pa.; a sister, Jeanne Ann (Freddy) Killam of Tampa, Fla.; and two brothers, Frank (Sally) Tengeres of Millerstown, Pa., and Joseph (Laurie) Tengeres of Hagerstown, Md.



A private memorial service will be held for George at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store