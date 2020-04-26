|
George A. Zeh
Formerly of Darlington
George A. Zeh, 84, formerly of Darlington, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.
Born January 14, 1936, in Darlington, he was the son of the late Theodore and Isabel (Davis) Zeh. He was a graduate of Juanita College and worked for the former Grief Brothers Company.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Wilson, Darlington, and Martha Ann Beatty, Mt. Jackson; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy Zeh, Chippewa Twp.; 13 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and a very dear friend, Rudy Antinossi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Helen Mae Zeh and two brothers-in-law, George Wilson and Ken Beatty.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nursing staff and aides for their kind and compassionate care and for being there for George in his last moments when the family could not be.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial committal service will be held at Sylvania Hills at a later date.
A memorial committal service will be held at Sylvania Hills at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020