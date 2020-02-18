Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE TSACALIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE B. TSACALIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE B. TSACALIS Obituary
George B.

Tsacalis

Harmony Township

George B. Tsacalis, 98, of Harmony Twp., died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 21, 1922, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Basil and Harriet Alexis Tsacalis.

George owned and operated Colonial Chrysler Jeep in Beaver and was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Clearwater Florida, the Ambridge Eagles, the Order of AHEPA and G. A. P. A. and was also a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Koutroulakis Tsacalis, who died on September 7, 2013; five sisters, Evangeline Haligiannis, Helen Abraham, Lefko Peronis, Connie Barlamas and Ethel Zervos; one granddaughter, Kathy Marie Bolinger and a son-in-law, Gus John Hatzis.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Harriet Hatzis, New Brighton, Christine and Charles Ceranic, Baden and Georgia and Bill Niznik, Economy Borough; two grandchildren, Athena and her husband, Mike Kirschner, New Brighton and Brandon Niznik and his fiancée, Brooke Callaghan, Economy Borough and five great grandchildren, Melaina, Kayla, Christian, Christopher and Cassandra.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with additional viewing on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Father Anastasios Athanasiou officiating. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery.

A Trisagion Service will be held at 7 p.m. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 12 p.m. at the cemetery to provide Military Honors.

Memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

A sincere thank you to all of George's caregivers and Vitas Hospice.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, entrusted with arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -