George 'Butch' Barber



Formerly of Monaca



George Harry "Butch" Barber, 79, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away peacefully at his daughter's house in Pennsylvania on Monday, November 30, 2020, after battling prostate cancer.



He was born November 4, 1941, in Monaca, Pa. He was the son of the late John and Ethel (Bailey) Barber. He is the youngest of five siblings and was preceded in death by John "Skip" Barber (Isabelle), Tom Barber (Gertrude), James Barber (Ruth) and Ann Barber Reese (George "Bud").



George graduated from Monaca High School in May 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service where he served on the USS Argonaut, USS Clamagore, and the USS Ethan Allen. After his discharge, he was employed by Nova Chemicals as a journeyman, first class machinist, until he retired in 1997. After retirement, he moved to Surf City, N.C., and finally settled in Fort Myers, Fla.



Butch will be fondly remembered by friends and family as an avid hunter, fisherman, mechanic and all around "tinkerer". He loved spending time in his garage, building, fixing and repairing just about anything. George loved to construct wooden furniture pieces for his grandchildren. In Florida, he was very proud of his pineapple plants with the fruit becoming prized gifts.



He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine, of 55 years; his two beloved daughters, Ginamarie Barber Czarnecki (Norman) and Tammy Barber Keaney (David), along with his six grandchildren, Norman III, Sophia, Victoria and Caroline Czarnecki and Erika and Anthony Barrett, whom he loved dearly. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.



