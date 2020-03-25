Home

GEORGE BRADLEY YOUNG Obituary
George Bradley Young

New Sewickley Township

George Bradley Young, 79, of New Sewickley Twp. passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born on September 10, 1940, in Ellwood City, a son of the late George and Evelyn Wallace Young. He was a retired employee of LTV Steel in Aliquippa and a member of St. John Burry's Protestant Evangelical Church. George was a U. S. Army Veteran and a life member of the Rochester Owl's Nest and the Unionville American Legion, Post 512.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Eva M. (Fischer) Young; one stepdaughter, Sabrina L. Binkert and her husband, Patrick of Rochester; a stepson, Justin T. Fulmer of Erie Pa.; two grandchildren, Halley and Steven Fulmer and one brother and sister-in-law, Homer and Betty Young of Canton, Ohio;

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Clayton Fulmer and a brother, Ernie Young

Due to the corona virus and health restrictions the family has decided to have a private interment only in Burry's Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester

The family wishes donations in his memory be sent to the Home Savings Bank, in care of Eva Young, 998 Third St. Beaver, PA 15009.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
