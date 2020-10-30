1/1
George E. Tipker Jr.
George E.

Tipker Jr.

Moon Township

George E. Tipker Jr., age 94, of Moon Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehab.

He was born in Sewickley, Pa., on March 1, 1926, to the late George E. Tipker and Margaret S. Tipker Eissler. George was a lifelong resident of Coraopolis and Moon Township and current resident of Tapestry Senior Living Moon Twp.

He was married for 56 years to his loving spouse, Shelby (McClellan) Tipker who passed away in 2015.

Loving father of George E. Tipker, III (Sherry) of Borden, Ind. and Barry J. Tipker (Maureen) of Moon Twp., and cherished grandfather of Anna M. Redlinger (Brandon), Ryan M. Tipker (Courtney), George E. Tipker IV, and Gavin G. Tipker (Amber).

Preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis Tipker Saunders, Joan Tipker Harper, and John H. Tipker.

He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary UP/ Presbyterian Church of Coraopolis. George spent most of his career at the Moon Area School District but also worked for some time at Carnegie Mellon University. George loved his teaching profession and enjoyed working with his students. He taught seventh grade social studies for decades until he retired in 1988. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying all Moon High School sports as well as Pittsburgh sports. George also enjoyed fishing with family and friends, stamp collecting, model railroading, coin collecting, scrapbooking, and puzzle making.

Visitation Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Petrosky will officiate. Entombment will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
