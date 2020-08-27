George Francis RhawnAmbridgeGeorge Francis Rhawn, 91, of Ambridge, passed away on August 21, 2020. He was the son of the late George B. and Ida Rhawn.He worked at Heckett Corporation, after retiring he worked 19 years at Giant Eagle, where he enjoyed talking and making new friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bernadette Rhawn and a son, Martin Rhawn.Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Rhawn; five children, Dennis (Mary Ann) Rhawn, Mary Ortiz, Linda (Tom) Reinart, Phillip (Ann Goodman) Rhawn, and Christopher (Anita) Rhawn; grandchildren, Raymond, James, Rebecca, Danielle, Jessica, Taylor; great-grandchildren, Payton, Kaelin, Ailee, Sebastian, and Gabriel; and many extended family.Services were private.Arrangements were entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).