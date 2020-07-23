1/1
GEORGE H. GUISLER III
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Guisler III

Midland

George H. Guisler III, 83, of Midland, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020.

George was born in Ohioville, Pa., on July 13, 1937, the son of the late Rev. George H II and Dorothy (Reed) Guisler. A member of Athens (Ga.) High School Class of 1956, where he excelled in basketball (most valuable player), baseball and football. He went on to play football for the University of Georgia where he still holds records today.

A strong man of faith, George was a member of the Free Methodist Church. George worked at Crucible Steel in Midland as a payroll and insurance clerk and then at WTI in East Liverpool as a lab technician. He was a member of the Polish Club and Serbian Club in Midland.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Millie (Mazine) Guisler; their two children, Lisa and her husband, Anthony Dardes and George IV and his wife, Marti; two grandchildren, George V and Jordan Marie; a sister, Ruth Pyles, Cypress, Calif. and a brother, David and his wife, Sharon of Beaver Falls, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Paul Guisler and brother-in-law, Robert Pyles.

Friends and family may visit D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave, Midland, PA on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev Norman Eckert presiding.

Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery Ohioville, Pa.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CDC guidelines will be followed for indoor gatherings.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.L. Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved