George J. Belfiore
George J. Belfiore

Neville Island

George J. Belfiore, 81, a good husband, father and Pap, of Neville Island formerly of Independence and Moon Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He was born in Sewickley on March 20, 1939, to the late Carmen and Irene (Skiles) Belfiore.

Beloved husband for 50 years to Betsy (Patterson) Belfiore; loving father of Paula (Alex) Deacon of Carnegie, Bonnie (Doug) Kittrell of Virginia, and Carmine (Janice) Belfiore of Darlington; cherished grandfather of Alexis (Travis Humberson) Deacon, April (Tyler Huffman) Deacon, Ryan LaFrance, Jordan Belfiore, and Abby Deacon; proud great- grandfather of Callen and Carson Humberson; and brother of the late Jim Belfiore (surviving wife Vera).

George served his country in the U.S. Air Force and his community as a Moon Township Volunteer Fire Fighter. He was an artist when it came to body work on any car. George was the type of individual that was always ready to help others.

Services were private by COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.

Family suggests donations in his name to the Moon Volunteer Fire Department.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
