Formerly of New Brighton

George J. Muska, Jr., 65, of New Waterford, Ohio, previously a lifelong resident of New Brighton, passed away April 20, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

George was born January 29, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of George, Sr., and Judy Mayor Muska.

He was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Brighton. He worked as a lab technician for a number of years for Shenango Steel and ARDEX. After retirement, he enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and his dream of log cabin living, enjoying the country. He most especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Harper.

George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laura Wessel Muska; son, Maxwell (Heather) Muska of Shelbyville, Ind.; granddaughter, Harper Muska; mother, Judy Muska of Mars, Pa.; and a brother, John Muska and a sister, Judith Lafabre, both of Mars, Pa.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are handled by LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME in East Palestine, Ohio.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
