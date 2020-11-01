1/1
George Joseph Miketa
George Joseph Miketa

Chadds Ford

George Joseph Miketa, 83, sadly passed on October 23, 2020, in Pittsburgh, with all of his loving children nearby.

George was born on November 1, 1936, in Girard, Ohio, and was the youngest of nine children where tough love made him into a caring and loving father always. He is the son of the late Andrew (immigrant of Hungary) and Anne Tomsco Miketa, of Pueblo, Colorado.

George is survived by his four devoted children and their spouses, Tina and Edward Kennedy, Marcie and John Gilmartin, George and Andrea Miketa, and Greg and Rosemary Miketa. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Caitlin, Jonathan, Andrew, Alexa, Luke, Patrick, Maximus, and Zachary and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Asher; his sister Dorothy Kelly; and many loved nieces and nephews.

George excelled in his industry of Specialty Steel Fabrication where he helped to invent creative and innovative solutions for various steel companies that were greatly acknowledged and respected by his peers. In addition, he was a hard-working and dedicated provider for his family of five children and was an exceptionally caring and loving father to his beloved special needs child, Anne Marie. He was a person who loved life and had many interests that ranged from fishing, hunting, coaching his sons' baseball, golfing, camping, and his life time passion of collecting model trains. He also enjoyed social gatherings with his wife's card club,weddings, family vacations at Bald Head Island, N.C., Avalon, N.J., and traveling internationally to Australia and Europe.

Upon retirement in 2012, George and Albertine moved to Chadds Ford, Pa., to be closer to their daughters where he enjoyed a quiet life in the country.

George joins his beloved wife of 62 years and his beloved daughter, Anne Marie Miketa, in addition to his six brothers, Ernest, James, Andrew, Eugene, Edward, Donald; and his sister, Helen, in eternal life. May God bless his soul.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, followed by a graveside Blessing service at 2 p.m. in Economy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to AAHS 1950's Alumni Scholarship Committee, C/O 1030 Conway Wallrose Road, Freedom, PA 15042, in George's memory.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
