George Joseph 'Joe' Schondelmeyer

Ohioville

George Joseph 'Joe' Schondelmeyer, 78, of Ohioville, died September 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 20, 1942, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late George and Laura (Reed) Schondelmeyer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Robert Schondelmeyer, and his niece, Brandi Schondelmeyer.

Joe was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Midland, and Community College of Beaver County, and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Smiths Ferry United Methodist Church, a member of the IBEW and retired from Eaton Cutler Hammer formerly Westinghouse Corp., Vanport. He enjoyed hunting, was the Ohioville softball coach, and loved going to his grandchildren's events.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Karen (Craft) Schondelmeyer; daughters and son-in-law, Shawnee Schondelmeyer, Ohioville, and Sherri and Jeff Weekley, Wellsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashton, Hunter, Caden, and Elaina Weekley; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schondelmeyer, Calcutta, Ohio, and Catherine Schwing, Canton, Ohio; and nieces and nephews, Tracy and David Jones, Jamie Heffner, Marsha and John Howell, and Robin and Bill Diamond.

Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland. Private services and will be held Monday. Private interment in Hiland Cemetery, Ohioville.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
