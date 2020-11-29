1/1
George R. (Wilky) Betters
George (Wilky) R. Betters

Center Township

George (Wilky) R. Betters, 82, of Center Township, passed peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.

He attended Aliquippa High School and is a retired Iron Worker, Local #3. He was an entrepreneur in various areas of construction and real estate. Wilky was known and loved by all. He loved the outdoors, including hunting and especially fishing Lake Erie. In his later days he just loved to sit on his patio for hours with family and friends. He loved his children and grandchildren so much his chest would just burst with pride when he spoke of them. He will be truly missed by so many.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Audrey (Hromyko) Betters; his son, Jason (Anna) Betters; his daughter, Lori (Bryan) Docherty; his grandchildren whom he loved more than anything in this world, Connor Docherty, Kadence Docherty and Mason Betters; and his loving sister, Joan Andrews. Wilky was the baby of the Betters clan and leaves behind a legacy of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Adyseh) Betters; brothers, John, Joseph, David, Anthony, and Louis (Sam); and sisters, Julia, Helen, Katherine, Rose, Mildred and Elizabeth (Betty). Also preceded in death by many dear neices, nephews and friends. We know that he joined them at that great big Thanksgiving table and laughed and hugged just like the good old days.

The family would like to thank numerous caregivers including Vitas Hospice, Heritage Valley Beaver, Curahealth, Tina, Ashley, Trish and Amanda for all of your compassionate care; and Felicia for holding his hand in his final moments when we were not able to.

There will be no services at this time due to COVID19 restrictions. A memorial will be held at a later time when it is safe to do so.

In Wilky's memory we ask that you stay safe, take care of each other and remain compassionate to others in this difficult time.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
