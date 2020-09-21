George R. Tinklepaugh



New Brighton



George R. Tinklepaugh, 60, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.



George was born on December 17, 1959, in Rochester, the son of JoAnn (Bender) and George Cox and the late George Tinklepaugh. George was an avid hunter and fisherman, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his lifetime companion and soul mate of 36 years, Evelyn Smiley; son, Justen Michael Edinger and his wife Melissa; stepson, William Smiley; daughter, Shelby Tinklepaugh; stepdaughter, Melissa Ball; four grandchildren, Ronald (Ashley) Hogue, David (Taylor) Ball, Taylor Ball, and Colton Edinger; and a great-grandson, Trenton. Also surviving are a brother, James Tinklepaugh; two stepbrothers, James Cox and Doug Cox; three sisters, Susie Wilfong and her husband Dennis, Robin Bever and her husband Jeff, and Patty Drake; two stepsisters, Linda Miller and Debbie Sweet; numerous nieces and nephews; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Red" Tinklepaugh; a stepsister, Carol Collins; and granddaughter, Clarissa Edinger.



Per George's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. There will be a celebration of George's life announced at a later date.



