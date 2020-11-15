George Spence Dudley



Ross Township



George Spence Dudley died peacefully on November 11, 2020, at the age of 83.



George was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Barbara (Bonnie) Ann Young -Dudley; his daughter, Beth Ann Dudley of Pittsburgh; one sister, and one brother.



George was employed by Mellon Bank for 40 years retiring in the late 1990's.



His extended family included Terry Haupl - Lofink, Linda Raab and Fred Raab, plus many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends from the Laurel Gardens and Freedom Crossing neighborhoods. George always had a smile and a warm greeting for friends and strangers alike. George volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 19 years, and at The North Hills Community Outreach for 16 years.



A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.



