George Spence Dudley
George Spence Dudley

Ross Township

George Spence Dudley died peacefully on November 11, 2020, at the age of 83.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Barbara (Bonnie) Ann Young -Dudley; his daughter, Beth Ann Dudley of Pittsburgh; one sister, and one brother.

George was employed by Mellon Bank for 40 years retiring in the late 1990's.

His extended family included Terry Haupl - Lofink, Linda Raab and Fred Raab, plus many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends from the Laurel Gardens and Freedom Crossing neighborhoods. George always had a smile and a warm greeting for friends and strangers alike. George volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 19 years, and at The North Hills Community Outreach for 16 years.

A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
