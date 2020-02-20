Home

D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
George 'Jinks' Suznevich, 90, of Midland, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home.

Born July 10, 1929, he was a son of the late Sam and Mary Melchiore Suznevich.

He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, attended Community College of Beaver County and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a retired millwright of 34 years with Crucible Steel, Colt Industries; a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church; American Serbian Club; SNF; and Masonic Glasgow Lodge. He served on the Midland Municipal Water Authority Board for 10 years; as a Democratic Committeeman and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

He leaves behind the love of his life for 67 years, his wife, Donna Kelebuda Suznevich; daughters and son-in-law, Melanie and Bill McCabe, Bethel Park and Valerie Suznevich and her companion, Josef Duell, Peters Township; a grandson and his family, whom he adored and was his pride and joy, Patrick and Megan McCabe, Syracuse, N.Y. and their sons, Samuel George McCabe and Bennett William McCabe and 'special son', Lawrence Gomez, Boston Mass. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and kumovi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Oberg, Peter Suznevich, Kathryn Brown, and Andrew 'Rump' Suznevich.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where Pomen 'Blessing Service' will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Rites will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church with his pastor, The Very Reverend Father Dejan Barac officiating. Entombment will follow in Beaver Cemetery.

Contributions may be made if desired to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
