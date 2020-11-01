George T. Dudas
Monaca
George T. Dudas, 74, of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
A completed obituary will appear in Wednesday' Times.
