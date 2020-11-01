1/
GEORGE T. DUDAS
George T. Dudas

Monaca

George T. Dudas, 74, of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

A completed obituary will appear in Wednesday' Times.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
