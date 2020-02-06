|
|
George Tapp Jr.
Beaver Falls
George Tapp Jr., of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver, surrounded by family.
George was born January 6, 1949, to the late Margaret and George Tapp Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Caracter, Patty Jo Tapp and Kevin Tapp.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 10 years, Denise Tapp; his siblings, Martha Johnson, William Lowe and Gregory Tymous; eight children, Chad Young, RaShane Weaver, Kenyata (David) Banks, Darnese Raines, Kitsha Harris, Asia Tapp, Caleb Jackson and a special son, Darrald Love and a great-great niece, Raja Tucker. He also leaves twenty-four grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that loved him.
Friends and family will be received at Second Baptist Church, 2322 10th Avenue, Beaver Falls. The viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Reflections will be at 6 p.m. during the viewing for anyone willing to share. The Homegoing service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the repass to follow.
Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020