George W. Ketterer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Ketterer

Brighton Township

George W. Ketterer, 62, of Brighton Twp., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born December 5, 1957, he was a son of the late Richard and Lena Mae Ketterer. A Beaver area resident all his life, George was employed as a driver for Young Refuse, having previously worked as a diesel mechanic for Ralich Trucks, Aliquippa. In his spare time, George could be found outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding quads, as he was young at heart and loved all his "toys." He will be remembered for his wit, making other people laugh and always enjoying a good chuckle himself. George also loved Westerns, especially John Wayne movies.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 31-years, Judy Hood Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; two sons, Daniel Ketterer, Brighton Twp., and Jeramy Ketterer, Tionesta; daughter, Brittany Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; two brothers, Robert Ketterer, Industry, and Joseph (Connie) Ketterer, Wampum; sister, Linda Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Jean Hood; cherished granddaughter, Jordyn Freshkorn; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and his dogs, Toby and Spirit.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his best friend and hunting and fishing buddy, Ace King.

Friends will be received Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved