GEORGE W. KRUTH
George W. Kruth

Moon Township

George W. Kruth, 77, of Moon Twp., died on October 20, 2020.

George is survived by his wife, Victoria; two children, Shawn and Stacey; grandchildren, Joanne, Ashley, Tori, Hailey and Walter George. George is also survived by his mother, three sisters and two brothers.

George was a VP of investments for Spanos Group of Raymond James, a member of the Sewickley Gun Club and an award-winning artist. George is loved by many and will be missed by all.

There will be no public services at this time.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
