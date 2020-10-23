George W. Kruth
Moon Township
George W. Kruth, 77, of Moon Twp., died on October 20, 2020.
George is survived by his wife, Victoria; two children, Shawn and Stacey; grandchildren, Joanne, Ashley, Tori, Hailey and Walter George. George is also survived by his mother, three sisters and two brothers.
George was a VP of investments for Spanos Group of Raymond James, a member of the Sewickley Gun Club and an award-winning artist. George is loved by many and will be missed by all.
There will be no public services at this time.
