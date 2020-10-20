1/
GEORGE WILLIAM GREY
George William Grey

Ohioville

George William Grey, 72, of Ohioville, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. George passed peacefully with his wife (Donna) by his side. The world lost an amazing witty soul after a Long hard-fought battle with cancer.

George was born in Sewickley, Pa., on January 29, 1948, the son of the late Walter and Virginia Grey. George worked at Junak's in Aliquippa as an Autobody Specialist. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. George enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren. George also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his lifelong friends, Big John and Uncle Regis.

George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Jean Grey; a large extended family including six children, William "Lee" Grey, April Lynn (Alex) Sanjur, Michael James (Diane) Grey, Dawn Ann Grey, Dena Ann (Ryan) Fisher, and Jeorgean Grey; twenty grandchildren; five great grandchildren; five siblings, Walter "Frog" Grey, Rose (Kenny) Noss and Alma Stewart, Carl (Buddy) Grey and Arthur (Billie) Grey. George's family and friends will miss him dearly for the remainder of their lives.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcilene Bell Sestric and three sisters, Patricia Grey, Marion Ulinski and Gloria Corso.

All services are private.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. are entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
