George Zupsic
New Galilee
George 'Bull' Zupsic, age 93, of New Galilee, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to a non-covid-19 related illness.
He was born January 2, 1927, in Monaca, Pa. the son of the late John and Mary (Vular) Zupsic. He was a Veteran of World War II and a retiree of B&W. He was a member of the VFW Local Post #8106 and the LMBA Club and a frequent patron of every local lottery store in the area.
His is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Helen (Hinzman) Zupsic; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kathy Zupsic and Janet (Alan) Carson; six grandchildren and their spouses, Brian (Allison) Frum, Jennifer (Paul) Fidell, Bill (Lisa) Meyers, Melissa (Steve) Hovick, Tawnia Carpenter (Dave Denes) and Matthew Carson and eleven great grandchildren.
He will be missed at the round table for breakfast by his friends and staff of Lance's Port & Pub. The family would like to thank all of the local mechanics and shops for keeping his vehicle on the road.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center for taking such good care of George and keeping him comfortable. In addition, the support and compassion they showed for his wife, Helen, through these difficult and trying times is greatly appreciated.
There will be no visitation or services and private interment took place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020