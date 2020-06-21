Georgia Ann StatesNew Sewickley TownshipGeorgia Ann States, 73, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born February 6, 1947, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to the late Marvin T. and Evelyn T. (Wieland) Kline. After graduating from Mt. Gallitzen Academy, she worked as a legal secretary for Attorney B. Ceris and later became the office manager. Her passions in life next to her Sunday family dinners were quilting, knitting, crocheting and cross stitching. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway. She was the glue of the family and will be truly missed and forever loved. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Richard Kline.Surviving are her husband, Dennis A. States, Sr.; two daughters, Denise Casey of New Sewickley Twp. and Amy States of California; son, Dennis A. (Cathy) States Jr. of Ellwood City; seven grandchildren, Ashley Casey, Nick (Cheyenne) Casey, Ryan (Kayla) States, Shane States, Brandon (Morgan) States, Tina States, and Michael (Kelly) States; six great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Broc, Chloe, Colt, Josie and Cash; two brothers, Taylor (Gina) Kline of Atlanta, Ga., and Stephen (Linda) Kline of Aliquippa; and numerous nieces and nephews.Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 an 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.