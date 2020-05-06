Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
GEORGIA KALEZIS (STRATAKIS) LUCCI

GEORGIA KALEZIS (STRATAKIS) LUCCI Obituary
Georgia

(Stratakis)

Kalezis Lucci

Formerly of

Moon Township

Georgia (Stratakis) Kalezis Lucci, 89, of Winchester Ohio, formerly Moon Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Born May 28, 1930, in Vandergrift, Pa., a daughter of the late Astrinos and Mary (Stamatakis) Stratakis, she was a member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.

A 1948 graduate of Vandergrift High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper by Haynesworth Office Supplies, Danville Va. from 1960 - 1976, and NIRA Consulting Engineers, Coraopolis Pa. from 1976-1992.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kalezis A. Kalezis; her second husband, Paul Lucci and her brother, Nicholas Stratakis.

Surviving are a son, Anthony (Susan) Kalezis; her stepchildren, Sharon Lucci, Susan (Chris) Ponticello, Paul Jr. (Shelly) Lucci and David (Debbie) Lucci; nine grandchildren and a great grandchild.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with Fr. Yianni Verginis, officiating.

Interment will follow in Vandergrift Cemetery, Vandergrift, Pa.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 6, 2020
