Gerald F. Megown
Chippewa Township
Gerald F. Megown, 83, of Chippewa Township, passed away at home Friday, March 27, 2020, with his loving wife of 61 years, Elizabeth J. (Gotthardt) Megown by his side.
Jerry was a son of the late Clyde and Theda E. (Evans) Megown born on November 27, 1936, in Beaver Falls. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1956 and served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Reserve Marine Corp. He retired from McCarl's in Beaver Falls a General Manager of Construction for 40 years. He was a member of St. Monica Parish.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly A. Liberty and Tom Orlowski and Brenda L. and David Black, all of Chippewa Township; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Ashley Savanovich and Ken Hardy and their children Adalynn Rose and Eva Mae, Brittany Hamilton and Brian and their children Brooklynn Sophia and Delaney Grace, and Zachary Black and Jessica; a brother and sister-in-law, George and Kathleen Megown, Melbourne, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry's family's wishes were to have a visitation and funeral Mass for family and friends. However, due to the pandemic, all services will be private for the family.
He will be interred in Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
The family would like to thank Gallagher Home Health, especially Tia, for their kindness and compassion.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020