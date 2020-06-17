Gerald Lee Gasper
Gerald Lee

Gasper

Beaver Falls

Gerald Lee Gasper, 66, of Beaver Falls, passed away in the comfort of his home on June 15, 2020, after a 3 1/2 year battle with mesothelioma.

Born November 22, 1953, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Vincent T. Gasper, Sr. and Margaret (Eckler) Gasper and stepmother, Irvina (Wright) Gasper.

Upon graduating from Riverside High School in 1971, Jerry served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany.

Jerry was retired from Reyerson Steel in Ambridge and prior to that he owned and operated the 5th Street Lounge in New Brighton.

Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years, Janice Gasper; son, Gerald Gasper; and stepdaughter, Deena Dreher.

He leaves behind a brother, Vincent "Tom" (Cheryl) Gasper, Jr. of Wampum; sister, Cathy (Dave) Guy of South Beaver Township; sister, Colleen (Bob) Yanssens of Ellwood City; sister, Michele (Will Schaffer) Gasper of Ellwood City; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and innumerable friends that he cherished over his lifetime.

We will remember Jerry's smile and his love of life, family and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Beaver County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank everyone for all your support and prayers during this difficult time.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
