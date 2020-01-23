Home

Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 775-0674
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Park Presbyterian Church
275 Commerce Street
Beaver, PA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Park Presbyterian Church
275 Commerce Street
Beaver, PA
GERALDYN (SCHMIDT) GRAHAM


1925 - 2020
GERALDYN (SCHMIDT) GRAHAM Obituary
Geraldyn (Schmidt)

Graham

Beaver

Geraldyn (Schmidt)

Graham, 94, formerly of Beaver, passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020, in Rochester Manor, Rochester.

She was born June 26, 1925, in East Palestine, Ohio and has been a resident of Beaver since 1952. She was a member of Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver for 68 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Graham in 1971, and a grandson, Kevin Flynn in 1979.

Surviving are her son, James (Linda) Graham of Spartanburg, S.C. and a daughter, Lucille (David) Flynn of Beaver; seven grandchildren, Dr. Adam (Meredith) Graham Fairview, N.C., Todd (Jennifer) Graham McLean, Va., Heather (Mike) Fleming Norcross, Ga., Kelley (Steve) Flynn/Simmons Westerville, Ohio, Matthew (Vera) Graham, Spartanburg, S.C., Alayna (Drew) Tolson, Colfax, N.C. and Lindsay (Andrew) Scott, Spartanburg, S.C. and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Park Presbyterian Church, 275 Commerce Street, Beaver on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rochester Manor and Villa and the staff of Mother Teresa Hospice for taking such great care of our mom.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Park Presbyterian Church of Beaver, 275 Commerce Street, Beaver, PA 15009.

Arrangements entrusted to TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third Street, Beaver. Electronic condolences may be shared at

www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in The Beaver County Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
