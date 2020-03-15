Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Blessing service
ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC
Aliquippa, PA
View Map

Gerardo "Jerry" Carbone


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerardo "Jerry" Carbone Obituary
Gerardo 'Jerry' Carbone

Aliquippa

Gerardo "Jerry" Carbone, 91, of Aliquippa, passed away March 11, 2020.

He was born March 17, 1928, in Posta Fibreno, Italy, and was the son of the late Benedetto and Maria (DeCarlo) Carbone. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian (Cellini) Carbone and a sister, Agnese Lecce.

He was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church and The Holy Name Society. Jerry was retired from LTV Steelworks where he worked in the Tube Mill as a Crew Leader. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 1211. Jerry honorably served our country during the Korean Conflict in the 70th Infantry Division.

He is survived by a daughter, Darlene and Anthony Ramunno; three grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Hegerty, Emily Davidson and Adam Ramunno; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexa Davidson; nieces and nephews, Cindy and Kevin Kronk, Robert and Sharon Cellini and Gina and Tony DelMastro.

Visitation will be Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 11:30 a.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -