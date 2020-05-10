|
|
Geri Laney
Formerly of Ambridge
Geri Laney, 97, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on May 1, 2020.
Born Geraldine E. Wessely on March 4, 1923, in Ambridge, Pa., she was one of eight siblings, seven girls and one boy.
She met her husband, Chester, who passed almost three years ago, in High School and they were married shortly after Chet returned from the War, on December 18, 1946. The couple moved to Lawrence, Kan. where son David was born, and then on to Topeka where they lived out the rest of their lives and had two more sons, Randy and Tom. Geri was a homemaker, church secretary and an integral part of the family business at Lake Shawnee Golf Course.
She is survived by sons, David and wife, Becky, Lenexa, Kan., Randy and wife, Judy - Denver, Colo. and Tom, Perry, Kan. and grandson, Max and wife, Kate, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Cremation is planned, with arrangements handled by DOVE - SOUTHWEST CHAPEL (formerly Penwell- Gable Southwest).
Inurnment will be a private ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Topeka Humane Society.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.
com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020