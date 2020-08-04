1/1
GERTRUDE I. ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude I.

Robinson

Formerly of New Brighton

Gertrude I. Robinson, 91, formerly of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Beaver Elder Care and Rehab, Aliquippa.

Born May 30, 1929, in New Brighton, she was a daughter of the late George and Ethel (Crawford) Anderson Sr.

She was a loving and caring person to all who knew her. She can be remembered most for making the best apple pies. The effects of her loss are being felt by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Baptist by faith, she was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, in Beaver Falls and Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Aliquippa, where she was a Deaconess at both.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee D. Robinson, her parents, and siblings, Ethel Marie Anderson, Betty Carter, and Clinton Jerome Anderson.

Surviving are her sister, Abbie Carter and brothers, George M. Anderson Jr. and Marvin (Hattie) Anderson Sr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with Rev. Richard C. Jackson officiating.

We are adhering to the guidelines of the CDC; any guests must wear masks to protect one another and 25 guests are permitted in the funeral home at one time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved