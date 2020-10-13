Gertrude L. (Carvelli) Attisano
Patterson Township
Formerly of College Hill
Gertrude L. (Carvelli) Attisano, age 92, of Patterson Twp., formerly of College Hill, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at CuraHealth Heritage Valley.
Born September 25, 1928, in Beaver Falls to the late Dominic and Mary (Lonnett) Carvelli, Gert was a long time member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and was a current member of St. Monica's Parish. She was employed by Mayer China for several years before having children. She was an avid cook, baker and flower gardener. She and her husband, Richard, loved to dance. Gert hosted many Easter celebrations at her house over the years for family. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse of 69 years, Richard Attisano of Beaver Falls; three daughters, Cindy (Peter) Curry of Plymouth, Mass., Marcy (Dr. Howard) Edington of Pittsburgh, and Carrie Suarez of Baden; five grandchildren, Collin Edington (fiancée Katie Hart), Phillip Edington, Alexander Edington, Gerry Suarez and Grace Suarez; and siblings, Rose Johnston, Joan Fillipelli, Patricia Edmondson, Frances Shaban and Paul Carvelli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Carvelli and a brother, Robert Carvelli.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a remembrance service to follow at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required during attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Fred Hutch COVID-19 Clinical Research Center, 1100 Fairview Ave. N., P.O. Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024; the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601; or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
