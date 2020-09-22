Gilbert E. Stang
Formerly of
New Sewickley Township
Gilbert E. Stang, 80, formerly of New Sewickley Twp., passed away September 19, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
He was born July 2, 1940, the son of the late Charles and Viola Measel Stang. He was Lutheran by faith. Gilbert ran his own construction business, Stang and Sons of New Sewickley Twp., for most of his life and prided himself on surviving on customer referrals because he didn't just get the job done right, he made friends. He taught both of his sons his trade along with many other skills. He was well loved by his family and friends.
Gilbert and his wife, Sandy, were inseparable for over 40 years. They helped out with youth baseball in New Sewickley and played a large part in creating new baseball fields at Green Valley Park in the early 1970's which has turned into a beautiful baseball complex today. Gilbert also had a small farm and loved to ride horses.
After Sandy passed away, Gilbert eventually ran into an old friend of Sandy's, Frankie Hogue, who also lost her beloved husband. The two helped each other get through tough times and eventually fell in love. They were like teenagers again. They kept each other alive. His final years revolved around taking care of his sweetheart. Frankie is broken hearted now, but was fortunate to have two great loves in one life. Gilbert and Sandy are back together in Heaven now. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra M. Stuart Stang in 2002.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Edward E. and Becky Stang, Pulaski Twp., and Richard D. and Brenda Stang, Pulaski Twp.; four grandsons, David M. Stang and his wife Megan, E. J. Stang, Ryan Carpenter, and Chad Carpenter and his wife, Kaylin; three granddaughters, Christine M. Shutey, and her husband Kyle, Rhea Stang, and Kayla Carpenter; and six great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Aiden, and Owen Stang, Hunter Shutey, and Lexie and Kora Carpenter. Also surviving is Gilbert's fiancée, Frankie McKay Hogue and her two sons, Shawn and Tracy Hogue, and a stepsister, Barbara Hill.
He was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Charles Harley and Jean Stang; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Mike Jurich; a stepbrother, Donald L. Haney Sr.; and a stepbrother-in-law, Charles Hill.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions,the family is having receiving of friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020. from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough, where services will be held at 4 p.m. Everyone must wear a face mask, and limited to 50 people. Officiating will be the Rev. Susan Irons, Pastor of Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.