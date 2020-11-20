1/1
GILIO "ACE" LAZZARETTI
Gilio 'Ace' Lazzaretti

Harmony Township

Gilio 'Ace' Lazzaretti, 91, of Harmony Township, died on November 17, 2020.

He was born August 18, 1929, in Ambridge, to the late Luigi and Carolina Cetto Lazzaretti.Gilio had a presence that commanded any room and was respected by all that knew him. He was a hard worker, active well into his nineties, and busy from dawn to dusk. He had unwavering energy, was constantly on the move, and could out work anyone younger than himself.

Gilio was a creative, master stone mason and bricklayer, who learned his craft from his father. He was able to imagine, design, and complete amazing structural masterpieces that stand as a monument to his talent and craftsmanship. He founded Lazzaretti Brothers with his brother, Gino, that continued until his retirement. He took pride in his work and a job well done. He could never condone others' "shoemaker" quality jobs that were a discredit to his profession.

He was an avid hunter, who especially loved bird hunting with a variety of great dogs over the years. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding, tending to his garden, and spending time with his family. He had a strong faith and every day of his life he got down on his knees to pray. He always stood tall despite his height, held strong convictions, and sometimes liked to play pranks on family members. His laughter and smile will be remembered with fondness.

God certainly broke the mold when he created Gilio, who lived his life to the fullest. He impacted so many people over the years. Everyone has a "Gilio" story to tell regarding his strength, thoughtfulness, friendship, devotion, crazy antics... we could go on and on, but just know that he was loved.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Helena Smith Lazzaretti, whom he said was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen and could not believe she became his wife of 60 years. They shared their first kiss on New Year's Eve and were married in June 1953. Now, they will finally be reunited in heaven. Additional family to greet him include, his siblings and their spouses, Gino and Julia Lazzaretti and Anne and Walter Drewnowski; his stepmother, Bianca Moser Lazzaretti; his parents-in-laws, George and Opha Bryant Smith; his wife's siblings, James and Gwendolyn Smith, Kenneth and Doris Smith, Ann and Ray Roby, Margaret "Betty" and Howard Petrie and Thomas Mansell, and nephews Mark Roby and Jim Smith.

He is survived by his three daughters, whom he was very proud of, Rebecca Cottrell, Lisa and Stan Phillips, and Judith and Roger Spurlock. His grandchildren, who are his legacy, Gabriel and Rachel Cottrell, Samuel, Elizabeth, and Hannah Phillips, Jessica and Ryan Follmer and Caleb, Jacob, and Michaela Spurlock and great grandson, James Follmer. He was a wonderful brother-in-law to Judith Mansell and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a host of great nieces and nephews and their children.

In lieu of flowers, please donations are suggested to your favorite charity.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are all welcome to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge.

Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
