GLADYS K. MILJUS
Gladys K. Miljus

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Gladys K. Miljus, 88, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in DCH Tuscaloosa Hospital.

Born July 7, 1931, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Stepanovich) Kusic.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Miljus; her brother, Dr. George L. Kusic, Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Miljus and Marie Dudek and her brothers-in-law Nicholas and Peter Miljus.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen (David) Press and Roberta (S. Paul) Hmiel; a son, George P. Miljus Jr.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Novakovich, Patricia Miljus, and Alexandra Kusic; brother-in-law, John Miljus; grandchildren, Stephen (Emma) Hmiel, Laura Hmiel, Molly Miljus, Paul Miljus, Cary Miljus, Matthew Press and James Press; a great grandson, Silas Balayhmielwilson and many nieces and nephews

Gladys graduated from BTC in Pittsburgh, Pa., and worked as a medical secretary. After her marriage to George, she was a confidential secretary, working for Westinghouse on the Manhattan Project. She was active for many years in the League of Women Voters and worked for Easter Seals of Pennsylvania. She was a volunteer at DCH Tuscaloosa. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, she was also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, an avid bridge player and golfer.

A private service will be held at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., with interment to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA. 15001

Funeral arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.

com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
