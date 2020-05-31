Gladys Lorraine Funkhouser
Formerly of
North Sewickley Township
Gladys Lorraine Funkhouser, 89, of Suffolk, Va., was gathered into the arms of her Lord on May 28, 2020, after a short illness resulting from COVID-19.
Born in Wellsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee and Okla Mae Denbow, and also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Paul Funkhouser and two brothers, Gilbert Dwight and Clyde Lee Denbow.
Residents of Beaver Falls, in North Sewickley Township for 45 years, Lorraine retired from Laundry Services of Beaver County Medical Center, now Heritage Valley Beaver before moving south in 2002, to live with their daughter. Prior to moving to Virginia, she was a member of the New Brighton Free Methodist Church and is currently a member of Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda French (Rick) of Suffolk; son, Paul Funkhouser, Sr. (Carole) of Lincolnton, N.C. and five grandchildren, Paul Funkhouser, Jr. (Angie) of Belmont, N.C., Heather Funkhouser (Sue Kish) of Gastonia, N.C., Lory Horne (Paul) of Suffolk, W. Aaron French (Carolyn Noelke) of Washington, DC and Brandon French of Suffolk. She also left an indelible mark on her three great grandchildren, Garrett Funkhouser of Belmont, N.C. and Ethan and Richard Horne of Suffolk, Va. and a brother, Kenneth Denbow of Bellaire, Ohio. She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine loved her God and her family and friends with everything she had in her, and it was felt deeply by everyone who met her and experienced the unbridled joy of her smile and the echo of her infectious giggle.
We want to thank all staff of Autumn Care of Suffolk for the excellent and compassionate care provided Lorraine over the last two years. We are also eternally grateful to the ICU nursing staff of Sentara Obici Hospital for their kindness and understanding during Lorraine's last days. We cannot even begin to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one that touched her life.
A funeral service adhering to Covid-19 restrictions will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at PARR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Deacon's Fund of Westminster Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, 23434, or Young Life of Western Tidewater, PO Box 963, Suffolk, VA, 23439. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
