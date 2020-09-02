1/
GLADYS M. YOUNG
Gladys M. Young

New Sewickley Township

Gladys M. Young, age 78, of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Gladys was born September 13, 1941.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Boyd (Wayne); loving grandmother to Shawna Lee Solinger (Erik), Teresa Lynn Lawrence (Louis) and Phillip L. Boyd (Susie); loving great grandmother to Kevin, Audrey, Emily, Abigail, Evelyn and Colin; brother, Thomas Barton (Barb), and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennie J. and Florence Viola (Shannon) Barton; husband, Donald P. Young; daughter, Donna Ann Young; sisters Helen, Rose and Arlene and brothers, James and Joseph Barton.

Gladys was a member of the Unionville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Friends will be received Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A private funeral service will be held on Friday. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
