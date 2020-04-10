Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Paullis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn E. Paullis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn E. Paullis Obituary
Glenn E. Paullis

Georgetown

(Hanover Township)

Glenn E. Paullis, 70, of Georgetown (Hanover Township), died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born September 18, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late William and Emely (Biel) Paullis, he was a Personnel Sergeant in the U.S. Military being a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a sergeant first class.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Regina (Kieckbusch) Paullis, who he married August 30, 1976.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place.

Professional services by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -