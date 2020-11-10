1/
Gloria Dean Kabana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Dean Kabana

Moon Township

Gloria Dean Kabana, 86, died peacefully on April 19, 2020.

Born in 1934 to the late Alexander and Dorothy Kabana.

She was predeceased by brothers, John L. Kabana and Paul J. Kabana.

Gloria is survived by sisters-in-law, Mary and Delores, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many dear friends.

The Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon Township.

Contributions in Gloria's name may be made to National Eye Institute for Macular Degeneration Research.

Arrangements by COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Copeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved