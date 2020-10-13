1/1
GOLDIE ANDERSON
Goldie Anderson

Baden

Goldie Anderson, 91, of Baden, died Sunday October 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born September 7, 1929, in Langeloth, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Mary Enos. She was the owner/

operator of Anderson Candies. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Goldie was the strongest, kindest and most independent woman you could know. She taught her grandchildren things that they will pass down from generations until the end of time. Goldie loved welcoming people into the candy store for free samples. She loved shopping trips to Macy's and throwing dice at the casino. Thank you for the world's greatest memories.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Anderson in 1980.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and Richard Smallis, Moon Twp. and Mary and Kent Cardwell, Baden; eleven grandchildren, Krystal (Matt) Munizza, Anastasia, Richard, Andrew, Kara, Yianni, Marina and Eleni Smallis, Kyle, Zachary and Candace Cardwell; one great-grandson, Dashaun Boyd and one brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Teddi Enos, Burgettstown.

Friends will be received Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Rd., Ambridge, where a service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Fr. Anastasios Athanasiou, officiating. Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interment will follow Economy Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required and visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge are in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
